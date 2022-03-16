Russian invaders shell train station, botanical garden in Zaporizhia. ВIДЕО

In the early hours of Wednesday, March 16, Russian troops for the first time opened fire on civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhia.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was announced via Telegram by the chief of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Starukh.

"This wasn’t a good morning. The main news is that for the first time in Zaporizhia, civilian objects were bombed. Missiles landed near the Zaporizhia-2 railway station. According to preliminary reports, no one was killed," the statement said.

The second missile landed in the area of ​​the botanical garden.

As previously reported, the explosion was heard in various parts of Zaporizhia, while the air-raid alarm never went off.

