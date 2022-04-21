Five steps to restrain Russia - Zelensky - World Bank. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a session of the World Bank.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram of Zelensky.

Zelensky emphasized: "During the historic session, the World Bank talked about the five steps needed now.

The first is immediate support for Ukraine, so that the Russian leadership knows that war will not let them realize any of their invasive goals.

The second is the immediate exclusion of Russia from all international monetary institutions.

The third is a special tax for war. Russia, and after it, any other aggressor, must pay for what violates global stability.

Fourth, every state in the world needs to prepare now for the possible complete severance of any relations with Russia.

And the fifth - it is necessary to continue to block the assets of the Russian state and representatives of the Russian elite.

