"We need to kill everyone: children and women. Whole of Ukraine needs to be eroded": interception by SSU of conversation between a Nazi supporter and "elite" 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of Russian Federation Klimenko. AUDIO

While Russian propaganda says that Russia is "liberating" Ukraine from the Nazis, the occupiers themselves are recruiting supporters of Nazism into their ranks.

This is evidenced by the interception of the Security Service of Ukraine, where a contractor from the Russian countryside Ivan Klymenko talks to his mother, Censor.NET reports.

"We need to kill everyone: children and women. Everyone in a row. The whole of Ukraine needs to be etched simply, all the way to Lviv. So that this country is not on the map. We need to wipe them off the ground," said a Russian creature. on the bodies of dead Ukrainians.

Read more: "Conditions - not very good, but weapon is greased and equipment is ready", - defenders of Mariupol showed life. VIDEO

"He has several social media accounts, some of which are signed with fake names to" shine "on social media, including photos of him in military uniform and a photo with Nazi symbols. He serves in the Second Guards Taman Motorized Rifle Division, which is considered the elite of the Russian Armed Forces and always participates in military parades in Moscow. This is the military "elite" in Russia, the SSU notes.