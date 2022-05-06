Ukrainian hackers have suspended operation of Russian breweries. VIDEO

The attack of Ukrainian hackers on the Unified State Automated Information System of the Russian Federation has suspended the operation of Russian breweries.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Espreso.

In particular, the Moscow Brewing Company, which manages the plant in Mytishchi, has been closed since yesterday. It produced 90,000 cans of beer per hour.

The reason for the shutdown was the failure of the Unified State Automated Information System due to DOS attacks. Beer companies cannot issue invoices for goods.

