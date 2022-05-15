ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7276 visitors online
News Video
35 204 82

Ukrainian soldiers reached state border line in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 227th Battalion of the 127th Territorial Defense Brigade have reached the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by journalist Andrii Tsaplienko.

He noted: "The Ukrainian military showed a video of reaching the border with Russia in the Kharkiv region. The 227th battalion of the 127th Brigade of Territorial Defense came to the border.

Author: 

border (841) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 