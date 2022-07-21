ENG
Occupiers fired at reapers in field in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian occupiers fired at reapers working in field

According to Censor.NET, a video of the shelling was published on social networks. The recording shows two men. One of them is hiding under the trailer. Another stands next to a truck and watches the explosions nearby.

Read more: Russia has occupied about 22% of Ukraine's farmland - NASA. MAP

