Occupiers fired at reapers in field in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO
In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian occupiers fired at reapers working in field
According to Censor.NET, a video of the shelling was published on social networks. The recording shows two men. One of them is hiding under the trailer. Another stands next to a truck and watches the explosions nearby.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password