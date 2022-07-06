Russia has occupied about 22% of Ukraine's farmland - NASA. MAP

According to NASA Harvest satellite imagery, Russian troops control about 22 percent of Ukraine's farmland.

It is noted that these areas are mainly cultivated with winter crops: wheat, rye and barley.

Data from Planet Labs satellites and the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 mission show that fields with 28% of winter crops and 18% of spring crops (including corn and sunflowers) are under occupation.

According to images from space, part of the Ukrainian fields are no longer suitable for sowing due to damage by shells and mines.

"The breadbasket of the world is at war. Before the war, Ukraine accounted for 46% of world exports of sunflower oil, 9% of wheat exports, 17% of barley and 12% of corn on world markets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. (Ukraine and Russia together account for 73% of sunflower oil exports, 33% of wheat exports and 27% of barley exports.) The last few months have significantly disrupted that food flow," said Inbal Becker-Reshef, director of the NASA Harvest program.