"Pisky is under us." Report from front line. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers do not stop trying to take control of Pisky, which is in the Donetsk region. However, they fail all the time.

As Censor.NET correspondent Mykhailo Uhman is on the front line in Pisky. In his report, he talked about the situation in the village, which is defended by Ukrainian soldiers and which is under constant fire from the Russian invaders.

Read more: After strikes of Armed Forces on bridge in area of Kakhovska HPP, it became unusable, - RMA