Russians destroyed 10 houses in one blow in Druzhkivka. VIDEO

Today, July 17, the Russian occupation forces attacked Druzhkivka, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"10 houses were destroyed by the Russians in one blow this morning in Druzhkivka. Fortunately, there were no casualties this time, but this is not the first such attack and certainly not the last. The Russians will continue to shoot at civilians in the Donetsk region as long as they have the opportunity," - the message states.

Kyrylenko once again called on the residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate.