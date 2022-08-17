Rashists attacked Toretsk, Avdiivka, Druzhkivka, Kurakhovo, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS
The Russians continue shelling the front-line communities from Kurakhovo to Toretsk and hitting towns in the relative rear.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"In the evening, artillery shelled Toretsk - they hit a private house and injured a whole family of three people, including a 6-year-old child. On the Donetsk side, Avdiivka, Ocheretyn, and Kurakhiv were under fire. In Avdiivka, there were isolated flights into the old town at night, and in the morning - to the center and the district of ACCP.
Pisky and Nevelske are under fire. We are establishing the consequences of the shelling," the message states.
It is noted that in Kurakhiv, the Russians targeted an infrastructure facility and a house — a man was buried under the rubble there, and a rescue operation is underway.
"Also overnight, the Russians attacked Novodmitrivka - they damaged the lyceum and 8 private houses, with no casualties. In the morning, Druzhkivka came under shelling - about 10 private houses were destroyed. Russia brings death and destruction. They will be responsible for everything!" - added Kyrylenko.
