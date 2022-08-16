During night, Russians randomly shelled Avdiivka. Other settlements of Donetsk region were also under fire of occupiers - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers were active in the Donetsk direction. The enemy attacked populated areas of the Donetsk region.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk RMA, reported on the operational situation in the region, Censor.NET informs.

"In Avdiivka, the chaotic shelling did not stop throughout the night. In Kurakhovo, the Russians launched a rocket attack on the electricity supply infrastructure and several enterprises. One person was injured. In Ocheretyno, the occupiers used "Uragan" with cluster munitions in the Karlivka area. Maksimilianivka was hit by a rocket - the House of Culture and 4 shops were damaged. There were no victims. In the Kramatorsk district, 4 houses were destroyed in the village of Yasnohirka and 2 houses in Sloviansk," the message states.

See more: During past day, 53 people, including 18 children, were evacuated from zone of active hostilities in Donetsk region, - SES. PHOTOS

It is noted that around 03:00 a.m., the Russians launched a rocket attack on Mykolaivka - they destroyed the administrative building of the local school.

"One shelling was in Bakhmut - a private house and a cottage were damaged. Another shelling was in Zaytsevo. A person was injured there. In the vicinity of Soledar and nearby villages, isolated shelling continued throughout the night - two houses in Fedorivka were damaged," Kyrylenko added.

See more: Russians shelled Kramatorsk. Destroyed houses in private sector - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS



















