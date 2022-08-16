Russians shelled Kramatorsk. Destroyed houses in private sector - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Kramatorsk at night. According to preliminary information, there are no victims.

As Censor.NET informs, the Mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Honcharenko, announced this.

"Night shelling of Kramatorsk. Again the private sector, destroyed houses. According to preliminary information, there were no victims," the message states.

It is noted that rescuers and the police are currently working in the city.





