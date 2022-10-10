SOF AFU destroy Russian military equipment with HIMARS missiles. VIDEO

The network showed how the SOF of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct counter-battery fire with HIMARS missiles at Russian military equipment. Calculation of data and launch of missiles took place instantly after finding the targets. This is how real warriors fight.

He published the corresponding video on his page in Facebook by Editor-in-Chief Censor.NЕТ Yurii Butusov.

"A fascinating video of the Armed Forces SOF: a series of high-precision strikes by HIMARS missiles against Russian combat vehicles, self-propelled guns, and multiple rocket launchers. It is worth paying attention to the speed of data transfer for firing from a drone at moving targets. Obviously, calculating the data and launching missiles to find targets. Such high-quality counterbattery firing is needed on every section of the front. This is how real warriors fight, this is how Russian terrorists do not know how to fight, that is why they strike civilian objects," the journalist commented.

