"Enemy did not expect this, they came to distance of 5 meters", - "Rollo", commander of the "Azov" battalion, told about battles with Russians. VIDEO

"Rollo" joined "Azov" back in 2014. In 2022, a day before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, he and his comrades received the order "Get ready".

As Censor.NET informs, the commander of the "Azov" battalion told about his combat path in an interview for "Butusov Plus".

In the first days of the full-scale war, new combat units were formed. "Rollo" together with his brothers held the defense in the village of Moschun in the Kyiv region.

"Even the cool Russian special forces, or the "glorious" amphibious assault troops, the marines did not succeed... I am infinitely proud of my personnel!", he emphasized.

Watch more: Enemy Tor-M2 air defense system captured in Kherson region was handed over to air defense forces of OC "South". He is fully ready for work, - Butusov. VIDEO

About the battles of "Azov" with Kadyrov's military, with "elite" units of the Russian army, and the peculiarities of the creation of a new assault battalion, see an interview on the YouTube channel "Butusov Plus".