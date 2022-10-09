ENG
Enemy Tor-M2 air defense system captured in Kherson region was handed over to air defense forces of OC "South". He is fully ready for work, - Butusov. VIDEO

The 9th Rifle Battalion captured a working new Russian "Tor-M2" air defense system in the Kherson region.

Yurii Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reports about this in the "Butusov plus" Telegram channel.

"The command of the OCG "Kryvy Rih" handed over this "Tor" to the air defense forces of the OC "South". The air defense system is fully ready for combat work," he notes.

