Destroyed enemy truck with ammunition for BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy truck with ammunition for the BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS.
As Censor.NET reports, the attack on the enemy was so precise that it was possible to destroy only the crew and the cab of the truck, while the ammunition remained intact.
