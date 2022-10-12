ENG
Destroyed enemy truck with ammunition for BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy truck with ammunition for the BM-27 "Uragan" MLRS.

As Censor.NET reports, the attack on the enemy was so precise that it was possible to destroy only the crew and the cab of the truck, while the ammunition remained intact.

