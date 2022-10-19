Ukrainian-made "Punisher" strike-reconnaissance UAVs are ready for combat. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers published a video on social networks, which shows Punisher drones being prepared for combat work.

According to Censor.NET, there are three UAVs on the recording.

"Planes are flying, we will bomb everyone," says the author of the recording, commenting on the video.

For Reference: Punisher is a light strike-reconnaissance unmanned complex created by UA Dynamics for combat use by the SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The "Punisher" complex can also have a medical-rescue purpose and carry a container with medicines, which is dropped to help the wounded. The cost of the complex is about 50,000 US dollars, and the aircraft itself - is about 10,000 US dollars.

The UAV is launched from a catapult and has a maximum operational range of up to 45 km, rising to a height of up to 400 meters. The maximum speed of the drone is 198 km/h (55 m/s), cruising speed is 80 km/h. The drone attacks targets with UB-75HE free-falling unguided bombs. Accuracy when dropped from a height of up to 400 m — 4 m. 75 mm UB-75HE bombs weigh 2 kg and differ in the type of warhead.

