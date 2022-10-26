Tough fighting continues in Bakhmut direction and near Avdiivka, - Zelenskyi. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 245 days of full scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was published by presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Tough fighting continues in Donetsk region - Bakhmut direction, Avdiivka. All our soldiers who hold positions in these areas in Donetsk region are heroes. Active actions continue in other areas. Today, I would like to commend the soldiers of the 25th Airborne Brigade for bravery during the liberation of the occupied territories in Luhansk region.

Today, during the day, air alert was several times in most of the territory of our state. There are results of the Air Forces: another occupants' helicopter was shot down, another drones. The total number of downed Russian helicopters is approaching two hundred and fifty. Russian occupants have already lost so much equipment - aviation and other - that most armies of the world simply do not have and will never have in service. Russia will not be able to restore these losses. I thank all our fighters for such a gradual and irreversible demilitarization of the enemy," Zelenskyi said.

