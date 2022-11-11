Zelensky congratulated US Veterans Day: Your example inspires Ukrainians. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated American veterans on the holiday and thanked those who joined the fight against Russian aggression, as well as all the people of the United States for supporting Ukraine.

He noted this in an address published on the head of state's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"For nearly 250 years, the men and women of the United States Armed Forces have defeated tyranny, often despite great obstacles. Your example today inspires Ukrainians to fight against Russian aggression," the President said.

He expressed special gratitude to many American veterans who volunteered to fight alongside Ukraine, and to the American people for their incredible support to Ukraine.

"With your help, we shocked the world and rejected the Russian troops. Victory will be ours," Zelensky emphasized.

As you know, on November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War, one of the national holidays - Veterans Day - is celebrated annually in the USA.