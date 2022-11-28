ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7236 visitors online
News Video War
17 308 43

Russia has sent to Belarus echelon of 15 "Tor-M2" SAMs - "Belaruski Gayun". VIDEO

The Russian Federation has sent to the Republic of Belarus a large echelon of military equipment: at least 15 units of "Tor-M2" and 10 units of engineering equipment.

This is stated by Belaruski Gayun monitoring group, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The echelon departed from the railway station Yeysk, Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation on November 25. On Monday, November 28, at 10:00, it was spotted at the Orsha-Central station in the Vitebsk region of Belarus.

Read more: Information about "offensive from Belarus" is being spread by Russia to scare Ukrainians, - Defence Intelligence

The destination of this echelon is the railway station Lisova, Brest region. According to a number of sources, this is not the last military echelon with Tor-M2 SAMs that the occupiers are moving to Belarus.

Author: 

Russian Army (9512) Belarus (797) weapons (2893)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 