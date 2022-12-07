ENG
Liquidation of occupiers who fought with soldiers of 59th SMB. VIDEO

Fighters of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handziuk destroyed three occupiers who were shooting back, hiding among the remains of destroyed buildings.

As reported by Censor.NET, the fighters published fragments of a successful battle recorded from a drone on social networks.

"Infantrymen of the 59th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction sent another occupier to hell!" says the post to the video.

