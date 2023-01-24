Destruction of enemy ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
The artillerymen destroyed the enemy’s ammunition depot in the Zaporizhzhia direction with a well-aimed blow.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrainian fighters published a video of the successful attack on social networks.
"Zaporizhia direction. Destruction of the field staff of the occupiers BK", - the author of the publication writes in the comment.
