Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 122,170 people (+690 per day), 3,152 tanks, 289 planes, 281 helicopters, 2,148 artillery systems, 6,284 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The losses of the Russian occupiers as of the morning of January 24, 2023 are approximately 122,170 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.01.23 are approximately:

personnel - about 122,170 (+690) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3152 (+2) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6284 (+8) units,

artillery systems - 2148 (+2) units,

MLRS - 448 (+1) units,

air defense equipment - 220 (+0) units,

aircraft - 289 (+2) units,

helicopters - 281 (+4) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 1897 (+3),

cruise missiles - 749 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4944 (+8) units,

special equipment - 194 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.