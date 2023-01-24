President of Finland Niinisto arrived in Ukraine. VIDEO
The President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I welcome the President of Finland Sauli Niiniste to Ukraine. Ukraine appreciates the support of Finland and the Finnish people," the message reads.
