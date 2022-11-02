Cyprus cancels simplified visa regime with Russia

Cyprus authorities have announced that the country will no longer apply simplified rules for Russian citizens applying for tourist visas.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Financial Mirror reports this.

It is noted that from December 1, the country will start charging the full fee for issuing tourist visas from Russians who were previously exempted from visa fees.

Under the new rules, which will come into effect next month, Russian passport holders will have to pay 80 euros when applying for a tourist visa.

The decision by Cyprus, which is a member of the European Union, to introduce a fee for tourist visas for Russians followed the complete suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, adopted by the EU in September.

