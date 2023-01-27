International Olympic Committee leadership is trying to "pull" Russian representatives into world sports, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Ukrainian citizens at an end of 338th day of full-scale war with Russia.

The correspondent video was posted by Presidental press office, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We are launching a marathon of honesty aimed at clearing the leadership of international Olympic structures of hypocrisy and any attempts to 'pull' representatives of a terrorist state into world sport. One cannot but be disappointed by the statements of the current head of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. I have spoken with him on several occasions and have not heard how he intends to protect sport from war propaganda if he returns Russian athletes to international competitions.

There is no such thing as neutrality when a war like this is going on. I don't want to get into what exactly motivated Mr. Bach to promote such an initiative. But we will do everything to ensure that the world protects sports from the political and any other influence of a terrorist state, which is simply inevitable if Russian athletes participate in the competition. And even more so - in the Paris Olympics... By the way, I invite Mr. Bach to Bakhmut so that he can see with his own eyes that neutrality does not exist," Zelensky said.

