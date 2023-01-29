ENG
Russian occupants shoot at civilian vessel from ATGM. VIDEO

Footage of the Russian occupiers firing from the "Fagot" ATGM at a civilian ship was posted online.

According to Censor.NЕТ, footage of this is published in the social networks. The video shows that the fire is directed at a civilian port (probably Kherson), which has no military targets.

There is a possibility that the shelling damaged the Turkish ship Tuzla, which was in the port of Kherson.

Russian soldiers firing on civilian vessels just for show with Fagot ATGM. pic.twitter.com/KRfkffBCgW

— Clash Report (@clashreport) January 29, 2023

Author: 

ship (306) ATGM_ (62)
