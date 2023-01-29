Russian occupants shoot at civilian vessel from ATGM. VIDEO

Footage of the Russian occupiers firing from the "Fagot" ATGM at a civilian ship was posted online.

According to Censor.NЕТ, footage of this is published in the social networks. The video shows that the fire is directed at a civilian port (probably Kherson), which has no military targets.

There is a possibility that the shelling damaged the Turkish ship Tuzla, which was in the port of Kherson.