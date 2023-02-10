Russians attack Zatoka bridge with naval drones. VIDEO
On February 10, Russians launched a kamikaze marine drone across a bridge in Zatoka.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported in social media.
The Russian army attacked the bridge in Zatoka, Odessa Oblast, with a sea drone! pic.twitter.com/eV57918UVB— IanMatveev (@ian_matveev) February 10, 2023
