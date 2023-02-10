ENG
Russians attack Zatoka bridge with naval drones. VIDEO

On February 10, Russians launched a kamikaze marine drone across a bridge in Zatoka.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported in social media. 

The Russian army attacked the bridge in Zatoka, Odessa Oblast, with a sea drone! pic.twitter.com/eV57918UVB

— IanMatveev (@ian_matveev) February 10, 2023

Author: 

