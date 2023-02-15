Unsuccessful offensive attempt by Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Artillerymen of the 30th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Konstiantin Ostrozhsky thwarted an attack attempt by a group of Russian occupiers.
As Censor.NET reports, the movement of the occupiers was recorded using a drone. The enemy unit was moving along the forest strip and the artillerymen hit it with accurate shots. The recording shows that several occupants were killed, some were wounded, and the rest fled.
"The 30th SMB destroys the orcs, who, after an unsuccessful offensive, turned on their heels," the fighters write in the comments to the video.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password