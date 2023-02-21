Round-the-clock aerial reconnaissance in Bakhmut | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

The assault group of the occupiers, numbering 12 infantrymen, was destroyed by gunners in Bakhmut with a shot from the M142 HIMARS missile system.

As Censor.NET reports, aerial scouts of the "Khartia" volunteer formation corrected the work of the gunners. The volunteers told the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, about the successful attack and the situation in Bakhmut.

"A lot of activity has been observed in this house. Its basement was used by the occupants as a heating area. Good job by the guys yesterday. The house was hit by our HIMARS. This can be seen by the characteristic sinkholes and corresponding destruction.

An assault group ran there - 12 people. They wanted to cross the dam but were discovered, the coordinates were given and everything was worked out in time. The strike was corrected by aerial scouts of the voluntary formation "Khartia," the fighters say.

The work of the air reconnaissance fighters is daily and has been intensified for the last time.

"After Christmas, we work 24/7. Every hour - several flights. During the day, we work with drones with ordinary cameras, - at night with thermal imaging ones. During this week, we studied our enemy's movement schedule very well - we know when they change, we observe groups of 10-15 moving from position to position, cooperate with adjacent units and cover the occupiers with artillery," says one of the aerial scouts.

Previously, reconnaissance and corrections were carried out mainly during the day. Now I have to actively work at night.

"This is due to a change in the enemy's tactics - he now prefers to attack at night. Many positions were lost at night, so there was a need for active night work. The enemy attacks in small groups - up to 10 people. Before the attack, they actively fire to give the impression of a large assault unit. But we see everything. We calm down the guys who are in advanced positions, and together we don't let them pass even one street, one house. In Bakhmut, progress is measured not in kilometers, but in houses, and we have not rented a single house yet," his brother notes.

