Occupiers shot unarmed Ukrainian soldier at close range. VIDEO

Russian occupiers shot an unarmed Ukrainian soldier at close range. WARNING! Not recommended for viewing by people with an unstable psyche!

As reported by Censor.NET, a video recording the war crime of the occupiers was published on social networks. The last words of the Ukrainian hero were the slogan "Glory to Ukraine".

