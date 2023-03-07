Battle of soldiers of 3rd SSB with Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 3rd SSB have published a fragment of combat operations with the Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, fragments of the assault on the position of the occupiers and the departure of the group after completing the task were recorded on the recording. The moment of the arrival of enemy ammunition on the Ukrainian soldiers was caught in the frame. Apparently, the fighters did not receive significant injuries, but one of them has visible blood on his leg and hand.

Watch more: Fighters of 3rd SMB repulsed attack of Wagnerians and destroyed 17 occupiers. VIDEO