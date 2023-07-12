Sak, Shalamaga, Marcus. What is happening in 47th Brigade? | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO
Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov will comment on conflict in leadership of 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces live on air. He will also analyse situation at frontline and answer your questions.
Watch on Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password