Zelenskyy responded to Wallace with gratitude for his help: "We can wake up in morning and thank Minister personally for it". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to words of British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that Ukraine is not as grateful for military support as it should be.

"I think we have always been very grateful to the United Kingdom, always grateful to the Prime Minister and the Defence Secretary, Mr Wallace. I just don't know what he means, how else we should thank him. Let him write to me... We can wake up in the morning and thank the minister personally.

Britain is our partner, we are grateful to them, maybe the minister wants something special... But I think we have good relations. We are grateful to people. In the end, the great support of people affects the support of any government," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also addressed Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov: "Oleksiy, do you have a bad relationship with the Minister of Defence? Or are they great? Then thank him. Call him today".

Earlier, British Defence Secretary Wallace expressed the view that Ukraine should be more grateful to the West for its assistance in the war with Russia.