Marines together with gunners meticulously destroyed self-propelled howitzer of occupiers. VIDEO
The joint work of the "Sovy" unit of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky and fellow artillerymen: our warriors have masterfully destroyed the enemy’s 2C3 "Acacia".
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted by soldiers of the 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade on social networks.
