ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7046 visitors online
News Video War
6 452 5

Marines together with gunners meticulously destroyed self-propelled howitzer of occupiers. VIDEO

The joint work of the "Sovy" unit of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky and fellow artillerymen: our warriors have masterfully destroyed the enemy’s 2C3 "Acacia".

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted by soldiers of the 36th Separate Mechanized Brigade on social networks.

Watch more: Soldiers of 36th SBM destroyed enemy self-propelled guns in South of the country. VIDEO

elimination (5392) 36th separate naval infantry brigade (71) Self-propelled artillery (149)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 