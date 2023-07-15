AAB teams received mobile car repair workshops, bath and laundry complexes, DAF trucks and tyres for Humvees. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Petro Poroshenko and Polish Sejm member Paweł Kowal visited Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions to hand over a batch of equipment to the brigades of the Air Assault Forces.

Mobile car repair shops, bath and laundry facilities, DAF trucks, as well as tyres for American HMMWVs, which are in great short supply at the front, have been delivered to units currently fighting in the hot spots of the front, the EU press service writes, Censor.NET reports.

According to Poroshenko, Pawel Kowal, who is one of the biggest advocates of Ukraine's interests in Europe, was keen to visit the frontline and talk to our military.

"He is our great friend, who defends Ukraine's interests not only in his country, but also helps us to defend Ukraine throughout Europe. For about a month, Pawel wanted and was looking for an opportunity to come to Ukraine and visit those who are deterring Russian aggression on the borders of NATO, and now he is here," Poroshenko said.

Exactly one year ago, in July, Pavel Koval and Petro Poroshenko visited Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, where dozens of civilians were killed after a rocket attack on a residential building.

The Polish politician says he will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine starts pre-accession talks with the EU at the end of the year and receives an invitation to join NATO in Washington next year.

Poroshenko noted that the Vilnius NATO summit was successful for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as it resulted in the announcement of new powerful arms packages for our army.

"In fact, the F16 training programme is starting, and I think we will have an F16 coalition. You know how important air support and air dominance is. And where we need ammunition, armoured combat vehicles, we have new types. This is the Bushmaster, a new version from Australia. These are Bradley and Stryker vehicles, Marder. Germany alone has given us 700 million worth of its own items. Plus, the French gave us SCALP missiles with a range of 250 km. I think this means that the world is with us today," Petro Poroshenko said.

"I am proud of our guys. But at the same time, I know how difficult it is for them now. And we have to do everything in our power to increase their offensive capabilities. A lot of new people have come, and we need to train them. Many people have come from mobilisation. Today, we are working hard to train new officers - at the level of platoon and company commander. This is our common task. That's why we have adopted amendments to the law to motivate instructors, and why we have banned, among other things, sending TRO units directly to the front without the necessary training," Poroshenko said.