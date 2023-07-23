Ammunition dropped from drone on Russian positions. VIDEO
A video of aerial reconnaissance soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade dropping ammunition from a drone on Russian positions near Bakhmut has been posted online.
According to Censor.NET, the footage was published on social media.
It is noted that the drones of the 30th Brigade's strike aerial reconnaissance are being used near Bakhmut.
