ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5244 visitors online
News Video War
7 555 9

Cluster shells destroyed enemy mortar in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Our troops destroyed a Russian mortar near Yahidne in the Bakhmut sector using cluster munitions.

The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

See also Censor.NET: Soldiers of 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade attacked enemy APC with kamikaze drone in Melitopol direction. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4985) Bakhmut (798)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 