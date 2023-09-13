Cluster shells destroyed enemy mortar in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Our troops destroyed a Russian mortar near Yahidne in the Bakhmut sector using cluster munitions.
The corresponding video was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
