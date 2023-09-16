ENG
"Three motivated Russians and important position were taken with fight" - attack of 10th battalion of 59th brigade. VIDEO

A fighter of the 10th Infantry Battalion’s reconnaissance group with the call sign "Massey" told how he and his comrades managed to capture three Russian soldiers and eliminate another occupier.

The interview with the Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers was published on his YouTube page by Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov.

"We were expecting an ambush, a few days before we conducted aerial reconnaissance of the enemy position. We went to the enemy with a knife and a machine gun. We listened to every sound. The attack began when our commander threw a grenade at the occupiers," the fighter said.

"They did not expect us to attack them at night. They had serious weapons: thermal imagers, several machine guns. There were four of them in total. The battle did not last long," said "Messi".

Watch: Prisoner about war: "We were told that Ukrainians are Nazis, attacking and killing, but here it's other way round." VIDEO

