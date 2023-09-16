Ukrainian military simultaneously hit invaders with Bureviy and Uragan MLRS. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops destroy the occupiers with 220mm Bureviy and Uragan multiple rocket launchers.
The video of the MLRS pair was posted online by our fighters, Censor.NET reports.
The Bureviy system will be adopted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine only in 2022.
The Uragan MLRS can launch 16 rockets weighing 280 kilograms each in a single salvo.
