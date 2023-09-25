Assault group of occupiers is covered by cluster munitions. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery hit an assault group of Russian occupiers with a cluster munition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers using this type of charge against the enemy was posted on social media. At least six enemy infantrymen can be seen in the video.

