Occupiers fight among themselves in trench. VIDEO
The Russian occupiers started a fight among themselves in a trench at their position.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the conflict between the invaders was recorded by a drone. The footage shows one of the invaders beating one of his colleagues and then arguing with the other on his hands and knees.
