ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13653 visitors online
News Video War
25 680 24

Occupiers fight among themselves in trench. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers started a fight among themselves in a trench at their position.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the conflict between the invaders was recorded by a drone. The footage shows one of the invaders beating one of his colleagues and then arguing with the other on his hands and knees.

See also Censor.NET: Occupier beats up another occupier on position. Drone video

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) fight (104)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 