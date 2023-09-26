Border guards attack enemy infantry in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Border guards struck at enemy infantry who were setting up firing positions in the Kharkiv sector. Mortar launchers from the Steel Frontier worked on the enemy’s manpower concentration.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the moment of the attack was posted on the official telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
