"Ghost" sniper group eliminated two invaders from distance of more than kilometer. VIDEO

A sniper of the ’Ghost’ group of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated two Russian invaders from a distance of 1,500 meters.

The soldiers were using a BARRET MRAD 338 rifle," said Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on his telegram page, as Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: More than ten occupiers raised their hands under sights of Ukrainian sniper. VIDEO