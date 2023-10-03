"Ghost" sniper group eliminated two invaders from distance of more than kilometer. VIDEO
A sniper of the ’Ghost’ group of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky Separate Presidential Brigade eliminated two Russian invaders from a distance of 1,500 meters.
The soldiers were using a BARRET MRAD 338 rifle," said Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on his telegram page, as Censor.NET reports.
