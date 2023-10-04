ENG
Elimination of two occupiers by precise drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers eliminated two occupiers with an accurate drone munition drop.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"The occupiers' package deal continues. These Russian servicemen ignored the air raid alert and were punished," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Russian Army (9070) elimination (5058) drones (2365)
