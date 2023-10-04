Elimination of two occupiers by precise drop from Ukrainian drone. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated two occupiers with an accurate drone munition drop.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"The occupiers' package deal continues. These Russian servicemen ignored the air raid alert and were punished," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password