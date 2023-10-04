Iron Brigade fighters destroy enemy’s artillery position and occupiers’cannon. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Tank Iron Brigade hit the enemy’s 152-mm 2A36 "Hyacinth-B" gun and destroyed another artillery position.
The corresponding video was published on the official page of Stratcom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
