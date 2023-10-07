Fighters of 72nd SMB destroyed Russian tank with two FPV drones. VIDEO

Fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade discovered a Russian tank during its exit to a firing position, from which it fired at our infantry. Immediately after that, two FPV drones took off to defeat him. The first one, aiming at the engine compartment, stopped the enemy’s equipment, giving the opportunity for the second one to calmly hit the rear part of the tower.

The corresponding video was published by the Telegram channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET informs.

"In addition, the occupiers sent another tank of theirs to evacuate the damaged equipment. At the same time, to stop the evacuation process, a third drone of our fighters took off, which successfully coped with this task," the publication added.

Watch more: Fighters of 72nd SMB shot down camera and antenna at observation post of occupiers. VIDEO