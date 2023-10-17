Russians hit Sloviansk, hostel was hit, without casualties. VIDEO
At night, Russian occupation forces struck at Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET reports.
"The city center suffered a rocket attack at night. It hit the dormitory of the Agricultural College on Svobody Street. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password