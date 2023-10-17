Russians hit Sloviansk, hostel was hit, without casualties. VIDEO

At night, Russian occupation forces struck at Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Vadym Liakh, Censor.NET reports.

"The city center suffered a rocket attack at night. It hit the dormitory of the Agricultural College on Svobody Street. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement said.

