Russian T-72B3 tank burns after being hit by high-precision projectile. VIDEO
Ukrainian artillery destroyed an enemy T-72B3 tank near the village of Novodonetske in Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian armoured vehicle was hit by a precision-guided shell.
"In the area of Novodonetske, our artillery destroyed a Russian T-72B3 tank from the 37th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces using a high-precision projectile," reads the commentary to the video of the successful attack.
