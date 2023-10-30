Russian T-72B3 tank burns after being hit by high-precision projectile. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery destroyed an enemy T-72B3 tank near the village of Novodonetske in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian armoured vehicle was hit by a precision-guided shell.

"In the area of Novodonetske, our artillery destroyed a Russian T-72B3 tank from the 37th Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces using a high-precision projectile," reads the commentary to the video of the successful attack.

See also Censor.NET: A kamikaze drone destroys Russia's latest T-90M Breakthrough tank. VIDEO