Ukrainian Armed Forces fire at occupants from powerful Ukrainian MLRS "Burevii" ("Storm"-ed.). VIDEO
The Ukrainian military demonstrated the operation of the 220-mm "Burevii" ("Storm"-ed.) multiple rocket launcher system in the eastern direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of MLRS (multiple rocket launcher system) firing at the Russian invaders was posted by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on social media.
