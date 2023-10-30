ENG
Ukrainian Armed Forces fire at occupants from powerful Ukrainian MLRS "Burevii" ("Storm"-ed.). VIDEO

The Ukrainian military demonstrated the operation of the 220-mm "Burevii" ("Storm"-ed.) multiple rocket launcher system in the eastern direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of MLRS (multiple rocket launcher system) firing at the Russian invaders was posted by Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers on social media.

Ukrainian Armed Forces (2936) MRL (123)
